Chick-fil-A giving out $25K scholarships for ‘community service-minded leaders’

Chick-fil-A is now taking applications for scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year. These scholarships mark the company’s 51st year of support.
Here are details of the scholarships, which are both for employees and non-employees:
Chick-fil-A™ Community Scholars Program:
- Deadline: Nov. 1, 2023
- 12 scholarships of $25,000 each
- Open to community service-oriented leaders in U.S., Puerto Rico, or Canada
- Excludes Chick-fil-A, Inc. employees or restaurant staff
- One-year leadership development program included
- Details: chick-fil-a.com/communityscholars
Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures™ Scholarships:
- For restaurant Team Members
- Two types: 12 $25,000 True Inspiration™ Scholarships, Leadership Scholarships ($1,000 or $2,500)
- Application period: Aug. 1, 2023, to Oct. 18, 2023
- Eligibility: Chick-fil-A restaurant Team Members
- Details: https://www.chick-fil-a.com/remarkable-futures-scholarships