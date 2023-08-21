Chick-fil-A giving out $25K scholarships for ‘community service-minded leaders’

Chick-fil-A named America’s favorite fast food restaurant. (Credit: CBS News)

Chick-fil-A is now taking applications for scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year. These scholarships mark the company’s 51st year of support.

Here are details of the scholarships, which are both for employees and non-employees:

Chick-fil-A™ Community Scholars Program:

Deadline: Nov. 1, 2023

12 scholarships of $25,000 each

Open to community service-oriented leaders in U.S., Puerto Rico, or Canada

Excludes Chick-fil-A, Inc. employees or restaurant staff

One-year leadership development program included

Details: chick-fil-a.com/communityscholars

Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures™ Scholarships: