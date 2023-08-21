WINK News

Chick-fil-A giving out $25K scholarships for ‘community service-minded leaders’

Writer: Melvin Vigo
Published: Updated:
Chick-fil-A named America’s favorite fast food restaurant. (Credit: CBS News)
Chick-fil-A is now taking applications for scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year. These scholarships mark the company’s 51st year of support.

Here are details of the scholarships, which are both for employees and non-employees:

Chick-fil-A™ Community Scholars Program:

  • Deadline: Nov. 1, 2023
  • 12 scholarships of $25,000 each
  • Open to community service-oriented leaders in U.S., Puerto Rico, or Canada
  • Excludes Chick-fil-A, Inc. employees or restaurant staff
  • One-year leadership development program included
  • Details: chick-fil-a.com/communityscholars

Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures™ Scholarships:

  • For restaurant Team Members
  • Two types: 12 $25,000 True Inspiration™ Scholarships, Leadership Scholarships ($1,000 or $2,500)
  • Application period: Aug. 1, 2023, to Oct. 18, 2023
  • Eligibility: Chick-fil-A restaurant Team Members
  • Details: https://www.chick-fil-a.com/remarkable-futures-scholarships

