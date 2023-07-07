Former Marco Island firefighter fined $25K over obscene photos sent to underage girl

Photo Credit: WINK News

The city of Marco Island and a former Marco Island firefighter are court ordered to pay $25,000 each over a case where the former firefighter sent obscene photos to an underage girl.

Thirty-year-old Nicholas Macchiarolo was arrested in 2018 for obscene communication with a girl over Snapchat.

The victim said he sent her inappropriate messages on Snapchat, including pictures of his genitals. Macchiarolo claimed he thought the girl was 21.

Macchiarolo’s trial was originally scheduled for Aug. 7, but a settlement had been reached.