A short-term rental ordinance passed by voters more than a year ago and later by Marco Island City Council, only to be nullified by the state in October, cost the city more than $700,000, city officials said during a Monday Council meeting.

The ordinance, which was never fully instated, required those who rent their homes for less than 30 days more than three times a year to register their properties with the city and follow a list of rules. It was put on the 2022 primary election ballot and passed in a 56.9% vote by the residents.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.