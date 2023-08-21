Florida woman accused of spiking drinks with roach spray

Credit: Volusia County

A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly poisoning a man by adding Raid roach spray to his drinks. The incident unfolded at a residence on Wheeler Street in DeLeon Springs.

Authorities from the local sheriff’s office responded to a distress call around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they encountered the victim, who was later taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

According to law enforcement officials, the victim detailed to deputies that Veronica Cline had returned home from a bar outing and urged him to join her for more drinks at their residence.

The victim disclosed that he consumed two beverages and subsequently began feeling ill. It was during this time that Cline reportedly confessed to adding Raid roach spray to his last two drinks.

The victim recounted to deputies that he endured approximately half an hour of vomiting before managing to seek help. Even as he provided his statement to a deputy, he was struck by another wave of illness.

At the time of the deputies’ arrival, Cline was not found within the residence. However, a K-9 unit was dispatched and successfully traced her location nearby, resulting in her apprehension without incident.

Veronica Cline was subsequently transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she is being held without bond.

Her initial court appearance remains pending, with the charge against her relating to the alleged act of poisoning food or drink.