Jets prospect from Port Charlotte High aims to fulfill promise to late mother

A wide receiver who played at Port Charlotte High School is working hard to keep his promise to his late mother as he tries to make the 53-man roster for the New York Jets.

Even before TJ Luther became a standout for Port Charlotte High, he had considerable big-league aspirations.

“Since I was playing in Pop Warner, I always said I wanted to be an NFL player. That’s always been my dream, my plan A, and I never really had a plan B,” said Luther.

He’s getting that chance as an undrafted rookie for the New York Jets. He’s doing whatever he can to make the 53-man roster.

“I always told my mom I was going to be the first to graduate college, you know, and I did that. I told her I was going to make it to the league, and for me to accomplish those goals and stand on my word as a man, I definitely felt accomplished at that time but definitely have more work to do,” said Luther.

Luther knows his mom Virginia was and always will be his biggest fan.

“She had this little chant. She’s had this chant like, ‘Hey, hey, hey.’ The whole crowd would be going in after her, man. That was like she used to have every game. At first, I was embarrassed about it. Growing up as a kid, I was embarrassed by it, but it kinda grew on me, man,” said Luther.

Luther misses hearing that from the stands. Virginia passed away in 2019. Although, those cheers served as his motivation in college, where Luther emerged as a speedy, athletic and all-American talent at Gardner Webb.

Moving forward, Luther is focused on keeping his promise to his number one fan.

“I knew that the only way I could make it if I compared myself to the bigger schools, the FBS schools, and try to outwork them. I had to outwork them,” said Luther.

Luther has the same mindset for training camp. Whenever he steps onto an NFL field during the 2023 preseason, he’s positive his mom is rooting for him.

“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence knowing I got an extra Angel looking over me, man,” said Luther.

Luther excelled in high school and college, but now he’s ready to do it at the highest level.

Luther isn’t the only Southwest Florida player trying to make the Jets roster. Claudin Cherelus, from Golden Gate, is also going through camp.