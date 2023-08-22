Baby left in car for 30 minutes, say Charlotte County deputies, man faces child neglect

Derek Hanson, Gilchrist Park CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS/ Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A Punta Gorda man left his 6-month-old baby locked in a non-running car for 30 minutes at Gilchrist Park, said deputies.

Derek Hanson, 40, is accused of leaving the baby unattended on Thursday.

When Charlotte County deputies arrived on the scene, the baby could be heard crying from inside the vehicle. The vehicle was locked and the windows were up.

Shortly after authorities arrived, Hanson was reported running towards the vehicle and took the baby out. The baby was hot to the touch, said deputies.

Hanson told deputies, the baby had been left in the vehicle for 25 to 30 minutes.

Charlotte County EMS said that the baby was found to be in good health. Hanson faces child neglect charges.