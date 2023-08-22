Collier County proposes to become ‘Bill of Rights sanctuary county’

Collier County is hoping to establish itself as a “Bill of Rights sanctuary county.”

According to Commissioner Chris Hall, it would give them the right to be free from the commanding hand of the federal government.

They’ve made this proposal before, and it was shot down in 2021.

Though, the difference is that Chris Hall is now a Collier County commissioner.

“This is not an ordinance to go against any constitutional law that comes forth,” Hall said. “This is an ordinance that allows you, the people, to be protected by anything that comes down that’s unconstitutional, or what we would call an unlawful act.”

On Tuesday, dozens of people showed up to voice their opinion.

The proposed ordinance says, “Collier County has the right to be free from the commanding hand of the federal government and has the right to refuse to cooperate with federal government officials in response to unconstitutional federal government measures and to proclaim a Bill of Rights sanctuary.”

“If this ordinance passes, that it will encourage lawsuits, it will become very expensive and time consuming, and it will further divide us,” said Jeanette Hoffman, Collier County resident.

“It will be enforced in the same way every other county ordinance that’s on your books, and, as for the interpretation of what is constitutional and what is not, or what constitutes a violation of this ordinance, there will be a judicial process,” said Christina Hosier, an attorney.

That’s just a small sample of the 56 people who hope to speak on the proposal during Tuesday’s meeting.