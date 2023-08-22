Lee County School District addresses transportation concerns

The Lee County School District is addressing parents’ concerns with current transportation issues.

WINK News heard from dozens of Lee County parents who said their kids wait for a bus that never comes or is chronically late.

School Board member Debbie Jordan saw WINK News Anchor Emma Heaton’s report on school transportation. She asked the superintendent about it during Tuesday’s meeting.

Lee County commissioners meeting CREDIT WINK News

“I watched the WINK News regarding the buses, and I know we get the updates on how we’re doing so much better with the buses getting our children, getting all the kids home; how, can we just get an update on how we’re doing in the morning?” Jordan said.

“Be happy to get that information for you. The superintendent has expressed to transportation that beginning next week I expect to get on-time percentages for the week on a weekly basis, both on-time at school and on-time on the way home,” Superintendent Christopher Bernier said, “have time to work throughout some of our kinks in our systems. We are still subject to weather, but it’s time to start tracking the metric because it’s part of what’s in the metric for the strategic plan.”

Jordan specifically asked about getting kids to school in the morning because many parents told WINK News that their kids are missing parts or all of their important first-period classes.

“The goal is to make sure that all of our kids are in their seats at the appropriate time. I just wanted to see if you had something to share with that,” said Jordan.