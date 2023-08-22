Person steals $7,000 in valuables from home under construction in Lehigh Acres

Credit: Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the person who stole an estimated $7,000 in household items and various tools from a home under construction.

According to Crime Stoppers, on July 15, between 8:20 a.m. and 10 a.m., a person driving a silver Ford F-250 entered the home under construction, removed the valuables and drove away.

If you have any information on who may have been driving this vehicle, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744, you can also submit tips online at Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.