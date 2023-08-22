Publix to stop baking and selling hurricane-themed cakes

If you were planning on throwing a hurricane party this year, you’ll have to do it without a hurricane cake from Publix.

After Hurricane Ian, Publix grocery stores will no longer bake or sell any hurricane-themed cakes.

In an official statement, Publix said, in part, “It is our company policy to not produce bakery cakes that would make light of a natural disaster.”

WINK News caught up with some shoppers and asked what they thought.

Shopper Bob Renn disagrees with the decision.

“I don’t think that’s making light of the natural disaster. It’s not celebrating it, but it’s also giving people a positive thing to happen after the hurricane too,” Renn said.