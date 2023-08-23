Byron Donalds says DeSantis has ‘his work cut out’ at tonight’s debate

It’s calm right now in Milwaukee, but there’s an undercurrent of excitement before the first Republican debate ahead of the presidential primary.

With former president Donald Trump not appearing Wednesday night, the question for voters and pundits is who will step up and who will step out?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the second choice of Republicans right now. That doesn’t mean he’s in a position to beat Trump, so tonight is greatly important to him.

Congressman Byron Donalds, a big Trump supporter, is in Milwaukee. He said one thing is clear: if DeSantis wants to stay in the race, he better bring his A-game.

Donalds was if DeSantis makes an impression during tonight’s debate. Might he change the conversation?

“I mean, it’s possible,” Donalds said. “The one thing in politics is, ‘Hey, it’s not done ’til it’s done, but I think that there’s a couple of really competent people on that stage who have the ability to try to steal the show, for lack of a better phrase. And so he’s gonna have his work cut out tonight, so we’ll see.”

On “The Drive With Trey Radel,” on 92.5 FOX News, Wednesday evening, commentator Radel said, “Tonight, the most is at stake for Ron DeSantis. Ron has the biggest possibilities here when it comes to risk and reward … One of the challenges that he has is being able to execute debate and have viral moments with big charismatic personality. He’s not the most charismatic guy.”

Radel said he is a fan and friend of DeSantis and praised him for his response to Hurricane Ian and COVID as governor.

“Ron DeSantis makes a decision and sticks with it because he is a great governor,” Radel said. “This race has been a serious challenge for him. He hasn’t been connecting with voters.”

There are seven other candidates total in addition to DeSantis scheduled to appear on the stage, and you can bet each one of them wants to score points at the expense of the governor.

The debate starts at 9 p.m. EST.