LCSO finds missing FGCU student boater deceased

The FGCU student who went missing while boating on Lake Como Wednesday afternoon has been found deceased, Lee County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed in a press conference that the body of FGCU student Graham McGrath, 19, was recovered, early Thursday morning.

Marceno said foul play was not suspected at this time but also hasn’t been ruled out.

LCSO will interview the 13 people who were on board the boat at the time McGrath went overboard. McGrath was the only student present on the boat.

The sheriff’s office will investigate alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“We’re gonna work a parallel investigation, as we always do,” said Marceno. “We will get those facts and we will find out exactly what took place.”

