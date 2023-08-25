Lawsuit and death from Lake Como; concerns over lack of safety

Lake Como is an artificial lake at Florida Gulf Coast University. It has all the amenities of a beach, except for warning signs of its depth.

In July, 2023, 12-year-old Gabby and 7-year-old Jemel Walker drowned in the lake. Their parents are now suing Florida Gulf Coast University over the lack of signage for the dangerous depths.

WINK News spoke with the owner of Viles and Beckman, the law firm representing the Walker children.

“It isn’t a natural body of water, it’s something that’s great. It’s why you have those boulders in there. There’s a lot of underlying dangers, you have to make sure it’s safe. And any areas where you know, or should know that it’s not safe. You need to have signs where my clients, drowned. The two minors, there was no warning for that,” said Michael Beckman.

Wednesday night, a missing boater was searched. Thursday afternoon, Graham McGrath’s body was recovered from Lake Como by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Graham McGrath’s father sent a statement to WINK News earlier Friday in remembrance of his son, “He was the proudest uncle and godfather of his two-year-old nephew, Pierce. He loved him dearly. Graham has three brothers. Grahamy was the 3rd. He was the glue between them keeping in frequent contact, often being the mediator and coordinator of communication and activity.”

A senior student told WINK News that she only swam in Lake Como once, but she knows the danger of being out there without signage and lifeguards, “There’s like lifeguards sometimes. But there needs to be more lifeguards during more hours. So if people go out, there’s protection.”