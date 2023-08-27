Price gouging hotline activated as tropical system sets its sights on Florida

Credit: via WINK News.

With all eyes on Tropical Depression 10, there are those who may try to take advantage as you prepare. That’s where Attorney General Ashley Moody comes in.

“I have activated our Price Gouging Hotline to take complaints about extreme price increases on commodities needed to prepare for a potential storm strike. Please make preparation now, pay attention to weather updates and report price gouging to my office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com, or downloading the No Scam app,” explained Moody.

Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com on Pexels.com

The hotline was activated after Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for 33 Florida counties, including Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto.

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber and water needed as a direct result of the event, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

For more information on price gouging, access Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging resource by clicking here.

To download Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging in Spanish, click here.

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation.