State of emergency issued in 33 counties for developing system

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 33 counties as a system approaches the Gulf of Mexico.

The system, 93L, is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm in the next few days.

“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

The following 33 counties are announced under a state of emergency:

Alachua

Bay

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Wakulla

