State of emergency issued in 33 counties for developing system

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 33 counties as a system approaches the Gulf of Mexico.
The system, 93L, is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm in the next few days.
“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”
The following 33 counties are announced under a state of emergency:
- Alachua
- Bay
- Calhoun
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Columbia
- DeSoto
- Dixie
- Franklin
- Gadsden
- Gilchrist
- Gulf
- Hamilton
- Hardee
- Hernando
- Hillsborough
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Lee
- Leon
- Levy
- Liberty
- Madison
- Manatee
- Marion
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Sarasota
- Sumter
- Suwannee
- Taylor
- Wakulla
Click here to find resources to help prepare for the storm.
Click here for tropical updates in the Atlantic.