Idalia strengthens to major hurricane with 120 mph winds as its eye approaches Florida’s Big Bend

Hurricane Idalia’s grown stronger as of the 2 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It now has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, becoming a major category 3 hurricane.
It continues its northward movement, but has slower to 15 mph, Wednesday morning.
Idalia is expected to grow stronger, into a cat four storm, before landfall Wednesday.
The storm surge in some regions could be as high as 16 feet.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.
Southwest Florida experienced several tornado warnings, a touchdown and Idalia already caused some localized flooding.
Watches and Warnings
Storm Surge Warning:
- Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
Hurricane Warning:
- Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
Tropical Storm Warning:
- Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key
- West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach
- Sebastian Inlet Florida to Surf City, North Carolina
Storm Surge Watch:
- Bonita Beach northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour
- Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River South Carolina
- Beaufort Inlet to Drum Inlet North Carolina
- Neuse and Pamlico Rivers North Carolina
Storm Classifications from NHC:
- Tropical Depression: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less.
- Tropical Storm: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.
- Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher.
- Major Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher, corresponding to a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
The Weather Authority will continue to give updates on possible Gulf Coast development throughout its cycle.