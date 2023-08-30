Idalia strengthens to major hurricane with 120 mph winds as its eye approaches Florida’s Big Bend

Hurricane Idalia’s grown stronger as of the 2 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It now has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, becoming a major category 3 hurricane.

It continues its northward movement, but has slower to 15 mph, Wednesday morning.

Idalia is expected to grow stronger, into a cat four storm, before landfall Wednesday.

The storm surge in some regions could be as high as 16 feet.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

Southwest Florida experienced several tornado warnings, a touchdown and Idalia already caused some localized flooding.

Watches and Warnings

Storm Surge Warning:

Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

Hurricane Warning:

Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

Tropical Storm Warning:

Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key

West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

Sebastian Inlet Florida to Surf City, North Carolina

Storm Surge Watch:

Bonita Beach northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour

Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River South Carolina

Beaufort Inlet to Drum Inlet North Carolina

Neuse and Pamlico Rivers North Carolina

Storm Classifications from NHC:

Tropical Depression: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less.

Tropical Storm: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.

Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher.

Major Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher, corresponding to a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The Weather Authority will continue to give updates on possible Gulf Coast development throughout its cycle.