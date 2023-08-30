WINK News

Idalia strengthens to major hurricane with 120 mph winds as its eye approaches Florida’s Big Bend

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Hurricane Idalia’s grown stronger as of the 2 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It now has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, becoming a major category 3 hurricane.

It continues its northward movement, but has slower to 15 mph, Wednesday morning.

Idalia is expected to grow stronger, into a cat four storm, before landfall Wednesday.

The storm surge in some regions could be as high as 16 feet.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

Southwest Florida experienced several tornado warnings, a touchdown and Idalia already caused some localized flooding.

Watches and Warnings

Storm Surge Warning:

  • Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

Hurricane Warning:

  • Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

Tropical Storm Warning:

  • Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key
  • West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach
  • Sebastian Inlet Florida to Surf City, North Carolina

Storm Surge Watch:

  • Bonita Beach northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour
  • Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River South Carolina
  • Beaufort Inlet to Drum Inlet North Carolina
  • Neuse and Pamlico Rivers North Carolina

Storm Classifications from NHC:

  • Tropical Depression: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less.
  • Tropical Storm: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.
  • Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher.
  • Major Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher, corresponding to a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The Weather Authority will continue to give updates on possible Gulf Coast development throughout its cycle.

