How to stream tropical storm Idalia updates

All the resources of WINK News The Weather Authority, are now available on demand on your connected tv or smart tv on the new WINK Streaming App on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Google Chromecast.

“With the new WINK News app viewers can watch newscasts and latests weather forecasts, and live WINK Doppler 3x radar from anywhere,” says WINK News Director Rich Garcia.

Where can you watch WINK News?