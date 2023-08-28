Sand bag locations

This is a developing list. Please check back. If you have information sand bag information to share, email us.

Punta Gorda

The City of Punta Gorda has self-fill bags and sand available at Hounds at 900 West Henry Street for City of Punta Gorda residents. Limit of 8 bags per vehicle and please bring your own shovel. Please note that sanitation will not pick up bags after the storm and are not to be dumped in the canals.

North Port

To help residents prepare, a self-serve sandbag station will be available starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center at the end of City Center Blvd.

Pine Island

Matlacha and Pine Island Fire Control District will had out sandbags to people who need them. The sandbag location will be at 5700 Pine Island Road on Bokeelia at Fire Station 1. Bag are limited to 25 for people who live within the area.

Sand can be found at the Pine Island Little League field parking lot located at 5675 Sesame Drive, Bokeelia. Shovels are available for people who do not have a shovel. People with shovels are encouraged to bring them; the sand is self-serve and bags will not be provided.

Sanibel

The Sanibel Fire Rescue District does not have sandbags. However, Sandbags are available at the recycling center on Dunlop Rd, across from the Sanibel Library.