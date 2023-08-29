Fort Myers Beach Town Council declares local state of emergency

The mark of Hurricane Ian’s still present across Fort Myers Beach and the scars are still fresh.

With that in mind, the Town Council voted Tuesday morning to declare a local state of emergency.

There is still Ian storm debris, people are living in makeshift housing and there are construction materials all over.

Mayor Dan Allers said crews will work up to the minute it’s no longer safe for them to do so to prepare the community for Idalia.

The area is under a Storm Surge Watch and could see 2 to 4 feet. There is also a Tropical Storm Warning in place.