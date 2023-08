Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels.com

As Hurricane Idalia leaves Florida, people may feel incline to help others in need through charitable donations. However, charity scams are prevalent in Florida.

To ensure that donations reach the people in need regarding Hurricane Idalia, visit the Charity Navigator website for all charities responding to Idalia recovery.

The Federal Trade Commission verified that CharityWatch and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance can check if a charity is credible.