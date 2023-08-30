Section of Manasota Key Road washed away by Hurricane Ida

Manasota Key Road is impassable at this time.

The road that runs along Englewood Beach has been washed out. There are large chunks of the road that have been washed off along the beach.

A lot of people were out along Englewood Beach looking at the damage.

People looking at the damage along Englewood Beach CREDIT WINK News

Kyle Garvey from Englewood was driving along the beach Tuesday night when Hurricane Idalia was in the Gulf of Mexico. He said he started to notice the road eroding then.

“It was just water all over this road. I was like, ‘I know this road very well, so I know it’s not that high.’ Because the beach, I saw the water was up to the road. The waves were crashing hard, so I was like, ‘I could make it through,’ until I got to the end over there, and that’s when I saw the road was starting to collapse,” said Garvey.

According to people who live along the beach, the tide is higher than usual and is up to the sea wall.