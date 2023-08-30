Governor gives update after Hurricane Idalia in Perry

FILE – Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a hurricane response update in Perry, Florida, after Hurricane Idalia made its way through the state Wednesday morning.

Perry was one of the cities hit by Hurricane Idalia. DeSantis spoke about the impacts of Hurricane Idalia and Florida’s recovery.

“I think this storm, the bands, there’s obviously impacts far and wide. There have been tornado warnings,” said DeSantis. “Some of the communities in this part of the state have never been hit with a hurricane before.”

Crews will be clearing the roads, according to DeSantis. There are also eight search-and-rescue teams.

When asked about fatalities, DeSantis said there were more from Hurricane Ian when he spoke to the Lee County Sheriff. DeSantis believes he did not see the same response from Hurricane Idalia, that people were more prepared.