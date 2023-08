A car on fire located on I-75 southbound. Credit: WINK

A vehicle has caught fire on Interstate 75, southbound before exit 116 causing traffic delays.

The vehicle caught fire sometime around 9 a.m., Thursday.

It is advised to avoid I-75, exits 123 through 116 until the incident is cleared.

It remains unknown what ignited the fire.

Two lanes have since reopened.

