Idalia’s fury on Florida: Where we stand now

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference with an update on Idalia’s aftermath from Steinhatchee – a hard-hit Gulf Coast community about an hour south of where the eye passed.

At the 2 p.m. news conference, Thursday, he announced that President Biden has approved Florida’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration.

The declaration allows for federal funds to assist local governments and eligible nonprofit organizations in storm-affected areas. This helps get debris picked up and allows for “emergency protective measures on a cost-sharing basis.”

Only seven counties are included in the declaration. None include Southwest Florida.

Speaking from Largo at noon, Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez said all search and rescue missions related to Hurricane Idalia are complete. Recovery is ongoing.

As many as 420,000 people have had power restored, as of 11 a.m. More than 100,000 people are still dealing with outages. However, the state had thousands of power crews on stand-by to move in when Idalia moved out.

First Lady Casey DeSantis activated the Florida Disaster Fund to assist victims. More than $2.5 million has already been raised.

Surgeon General’s warning

As the state and communities begin to heal, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo had two warnings for the public.

One about vibrio, which can be deadly. “It’s really a problem for people who have open wounds,” he said. “It’s very important to avoid entering brackish water when you have open wounds.”

And, the other about mold. “Mold is a major problem here in Florida, in general, just because we have the perfect conditions for it in terms of humidity and moisture. After flooding events, it’s an even bigger problem,” Ladapo added.

If you have water intrusion, dry it up as soon as possible and have a professional assess it.