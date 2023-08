Jaycee Park in Cape Coral. (CREDIT: WINK News)

If you’re in Cape Coral, Thursday is your day to let people know how you feel about the future of Jaycee Park.

A forum is happening at Mercola Market starting at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to end four hours later.

At the forum, you can give feedback, review the site plans and look at the renderings.

Some of the improvements to Jaycee Park include a boat dock, splash pad, walking paths and a food truck court.