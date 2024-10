Despite heated council meetings and petitions from a small but passionate group, Jaycee Park is officially closed until 2025 for renovations.

The Cape Coral park is expected to close until Fall 2025 as locals must find another location for park-related activities.

Through the efforts of the Cape Coral City Council, Jaycee Park will undergo several renovations to improve and upgrade the layout.

Some of the project ideas presented by the council included upgrading the park with food trucks, a bistro, a splash pad, and a “wet zone” for the consumption and sale of alcoholic beverages.

The city also planned to remove the giant Australian pines from the park because they are invasive to Florida’s ecology.

Locals expressed discontent with the changes, with many being escorted from council meetings following heated word use and passion for their beloved park.

Overall, residents felt that the city was not hearing their pleas. Locals filled out the city council meetings, created signs, and handed out “Save Jaycee Park” T-shirts.

They said the people of Cape Coral never asked for Jaycee Park to change, and they didn’t understand why the council wanted to change it if it was supposed to be for the people.

The cost of the renovations was originally projected to be around $12 million; however, the new expected cost is currently between $16 and $18 million.

