LeeTran bus driver suspected in hit-and-run with bicyclist in Fort Myers

Jeffery Phillips Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A LeeTran bus driver has been arrested after he allegedly struck a bicyclist with his bus and fled the scene.

According to a Lee County arrest report, 68-year-old Jeffery Alan Phillips hit a bicyclist with his bus on Metro Parkway, near the intersection of Metro Plex Drive in Fort Myers, on Aug. 24.

The report said the LeeTran Bus Headquarters called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to state that their driver knowingly struck a bicyclist, fled the scene and continued the bus route to Bonita Springs.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and suffered injuries that were deemed not life-threatening.