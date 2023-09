Police presence on Pine Island Road CREDIT WINK News

A fatality has been reported from car crash blocking Pine Island Road in North Fort Myers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, all eastbound lanes of Pine Island Road are closed. They advise motorists to seek an alternate route.

Roadblock at Pine Island Rd and Woodward Ave, Palmona Park, FL 33903 CREDIT GOOGLE Maps

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article with more information as it is found.