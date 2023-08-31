Resource Center coming to Pine Island to help those with flooding

Beacon of Hope Credit: Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District

A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) is coming to Pine Island to help people who experienced any flooding that Hurricane Idalia brought.

The Lee County Emergency Operations Center announced that they will be opening a MARC on Pine Island on Thursday.

They said this site will have cleaning supplies and other household items from United Way’s Gift in Kind program.

Information about housing needs and recovery resources will also be available from agencies like the Lee County Department of Human & Veteran Services.

Residents are asked to bring a form of local identification such as a driver’s license, utility bill or other item with their address.

The MARCs are meant to serve those who experienced water intrusion into their homes due to Hurricane Idalia’s onshore winds and extreme high tides.

The resource center will be at Pine Island United Way House (Beacon of Hope) in Saint James City from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

For more information, you can call United Way at 211 for resources. Residents can also register for crisis cleanup by calling 800-451-1954.