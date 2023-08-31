SWFL High School Football: Week 2

It’s the second week of high school football across Southwest Florida! Teams are either trying to get their first win of the year or keep rolling.

In the WINK News Game of the Week, Bishop Verot travels to Lehigh to face the Lightning. The Vikings dominated in Week 1, beating Port Charlotte 56-21. The Lighting will try to get head coach Antwan Dixon his first win after a 43-12 loss to Naples. Live coverage begins at 5:45 p.m.

DeSoto at Mariner

Mariner strikes early and often against DeSoto as they roll to the 49-0 win to stay undefeated.

Friday Games:

Dillard at Naples

Gulf Coast at Lely

Immokalee at Golden Gate

Fort Myers at St. Thomas Aquinas

Dunbar at North Fort Myers

Ida Baker at Bonita Springs

Island Coast at ECS

Charlotte at Port Charlotte

Lake Placid vs. Cypress Lake

LaBelle at Bradenton Bayshore

Aubrey Rogers at Miami Florida Christian

Gateway at Cape Coral

East Lee County at Estero

Clewiston at Sebring

Riverdale at South Fort Myers

Barron Collier at Palmetto Ridge

Moore Haven at Hollins

Gateway Charter at St. John Neumann

Canterbury at SFCA

Out-of-Door at Oasis

Lemon Bay at Parrish Community

Marco Island Academy at Mourning