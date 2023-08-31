SWFL High School Football: Week 2

It’s the second week of high school football across Southwest Florida! Teams are either trying to get their first win of the year or keep rolling.
In the WINK News Game of the Week, Bishop Verot travels to Lehigh to face the Lightning. The Vikings dominated in Week 1, beating Port Charlotte 56-21. The Lighting will try to get head coach Antwan Dixon his first win after a 43-12 loss to Naples. Live coverage begins at 5:45 p.m.
DeSoto at Mariner
Mariner strikes early and often against DeSoto as they roll to the 49-0 win to stay undefeated.
Friday Games:
Dillard at Naples
Gulf Coast at Lely
Immokalee at Golden Gate
Fort Myers at St. Thomas Aquinas
Dunbar at North Fort Myers
Ida Baker at Bonita Springs
Island Coast at ECS
Charlotte at Port Charlotte
Lake Placid vs. Cypress Lake
LaBelle at Bradenton Bayshore
Aubrey Rogers at Miami Florida Christian
Gateway at Cape Coral
East Lee County at Estero
Clewiston at Sebring
Riverdale at South Fort Myers
Barron Collier at Palmetto Ridge
Moore Haven at Hollins
Gateway Charter at St. John Neumann
Canterbury at SFCA
Out-of-Door at Oasis
Lemon Bay at Parrish Community
Marco Island Academy at Mourning