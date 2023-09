Fort Myers Beach damage CREDIT WINK News

Fort Myers Beach town staff is surveying the island after Hurricane Idalia.

You may spot staff members taking pictures for the survey on Saturday. According to Fort Myers Beach, they need pictures records of before and after hurricanes.

This is done to record any damage in case local, state and federal aid is needed.

Fort Myers Beach should only be taking drive-by photos. They will not be embarking on private property.