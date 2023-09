The Mound House CREDIT GOOGLE Maps

The Mound House in Fort Myers Beach has finally reopened after Hurricane Idalia.

Saturday, the Mound House announced its open doors to the public. They will resume normal operations with regularly scheduled programs and tours.

The Mound House is a museum that offers cultural and environmental learning experiences. A variety of tours are also available, including kayak tours.

The museum and museum store are open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.