Teen pulled from retention pond at North Fort Myers construction site

A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was pulled out of a retention pond at a North Fort Myers construction site.

The teenager was immediately given CPR after he was recovered by dive teams, Sunday night.

They were sent into an artificial pond off Pondella Road and McNeill Road.

The child was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

After Hurricane Idalia’s floods near the pond, crews were worried about the underwater conditions.

The Battalion Chief with North Fort Myers Fire Rescue, Mark Westra, said the pond is deeper than it looks. He said it is about 20 to 30 feet deep in some parts, but kids are around the water often in the neighborhood.

North Fort Myers Fire Department outside the scene where a teen was pulled out of a pond. Credit: WINK

“It’s pretty common. This is an undeveloped neighborhood under construction, you know, they got this retention pond or bog dug in the middle of it,” said Westra, “and it’s pretty common for kids to play around the water, fish and swim in the ponds around here.”

The child’s condition remains unknown.

