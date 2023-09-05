Lee County Commissioners vote to suspend tolls for Sanibel beaches

Beach on Sanibel. CREDIT: WINK News

Getting to Sanibel beaches could cost you less.

On Friday, Lee County Commissioners voted to suspend tolls every Sunday through Sept. 10 as part of the Savor the Shore campaign.

The last free pass on the schedule is Sunday.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to extend the suspension of tolls on the Sanibel Causeway to include Sunday, Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, in support of the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest organized by the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau.

The Collaboratory said they will reimburse the county for the tolls if they agree to suspend the tolls for every Sunday in September.

The actual revenue they would have to reimburse is estimated to be $120,000 to $150,000.