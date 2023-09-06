Incorporating new building code changes in Captiva

On Wednesday, Lee County Commissioners voted to incorporate new building codes into the county’s comprehensive land-use plan.

Those changes increase how tall buildings can be built on Captiva, going from 28 feet above base flood elevation to 35 feet.

It’s a motion that didn’t come without pushback, and not just from the community.

After hearing opposition from the public and another commissioner, chair Brian Hamman made a point to speak to neighbors who live in other portions of the county outside of Captiva and Sanibel to give them clarity on what this change does.

Commissioner Kevin Ruane said no one is going to support buildings that are 75 feet high on Sanibel.

He said he doesn’t believe this was rolled out properly and the county should have handled this decision, and the decision to update the building codes on Captiva, better.