North Fort Myers woman arrested in connection to cockfighting

A woman is arrested and faces charges related to cockfighting after deputies seized the chickens and roosters.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Natacha Rodriguez-Rodriguez used the birds to fight in North Fort Myers.

The sheriff’s office Animal Cruelty Task Force is convinced a cockfighting operation was going on at the Mariana Avenue home.

The arrest report states deputies found evidence that roosters were used for fighting. They also found scales and other items used to weigh birds before fights.

A veterinarian who responded to the scene agreed that many roosters found were used in fights.

Alfonso Garcia, of North Fort Myers, said while he’s against cockfighting, it’s a popular activity in some Latine American countries.

“I just know that sometimes we are driving and see them in the middle of the street,” he said. “When people are playing they can get mad; they start arguing. They could bring violence and have problems with the law.”

Rodriguez faces two charges: possession to use animals to fight or bait and possession of equipment for animal fighting. She was released on $10,000 bond.