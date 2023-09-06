Cape Coral college student gifts 4 custom teddy bears to family of fallen police officer

Credit: The Polk County Sheriff’s Office

A Southwest Florida college student known for making teddy bears in the name of fallen police officers has gifted four custom bears to the family of a fallen officer over the weekend.

Megan O’Grady, 21, from Cape Coral began making the stuffed animals at 14 years old.

Her inspiration came following a tragic event involving five Dallas police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

After that horrific event, O’Grady was inspired to do something special for the children of those officers, which led to the creation of the Blue Line Bears foundation.

Seven years later, O’Grady and her volunteers have created and delivered over 1,500 bears from the uniforms of first responders who have been killed in the line of duty from all over the U.S. and four different countries.

O’Grady is now a senior at the University of Central Florida, and she still strives to personally deliver these very special bears to Florida families.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend, O’Grady gave four custom bears made from fallen hero Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane’s uniform shirts to his sister Maddix and his children, Kate, Trace and Kash.

Each bear also wears a St. Michael’s medallion that has been blessed by a priest.