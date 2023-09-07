3 dogs found dead from heatstroke at North Fort Myers home

Deputies discovered three deceased canines at a home in North Fort Myers and arrested the alleged owner of the dogs.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on June 24, deputies received information about three deceased canines at a home off Tolles Drive in North Fort Myers.

The owner, 25-year-old Jesse Myers, was arrested for three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and transported to jail.

Deputies discovered a shed that had been converted into a makeshift dog kennel with a dog inside. The temperature was 94 degrees Fahrenheit, and there was no ventilation or water.

Deputies immediately called Lee County Domestic Animal Services to evaluate the dog’s condition.

Detectives authorized a search warrant and then located three deceased dogs, wrapped in towels, buried in shallow graves.

The deceased dogs were sent to the ASPCA for necropsy where it was determined the cause of death was heatstroke.

The detectives learned the dogs were locked in the shed for an excess of 20 hours per day, only being let out once in the evenings.