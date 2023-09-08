Property taxes rising in Naples despite hurricane recovery

Naples City Council meeting. Credit: WINK News

Naples City Council took a preliminary vote this week to hike property taxes.

Michele Klinowsky lives in the Lake Park neighborhood and bought her home about seven years ago. She said the reason she loves living here is because of the low taxes. However, a property tax hike will impact people on a fixed income, like Klinowksky’s mom.

“So, she has set costs. We’ve already seen a huge run-up in food costs, travel costs and labor costs that have impacted our daily lives,” said Klinowsky.

Property values in Naples have soared in the last year despite Hurricane Ian which will already bring in millions more in revenue. The city will still likely raise property taxes to pay for increased salaries, street paving and technology services.

Council members Ted Blankenship and Terry Hutchison voted “No” on the proposed hike.

“I feel that we should be more sympathetic to what our residents are going through at this time. Many of them are still recovering from the hurricane and have a lot of repairs and damages that they’re trying to take account of,” said Blankenship.