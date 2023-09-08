Stray cats run rampant in San Carlos Park neighborhood despite locals taking them to shelters

Stray cats are taking over one neighborhood in Southwest Florida, and one man is trying to fix the problem by catching and bringing them to shelters.

The cats are causing quite an issue for locals, considering they’re causing damage to some of the nearby property.

The cats might even consider themselves permanent residents. On Friday, permanent residents of the neighborhood said they’ve trapped and taken in more than 100 cats collectively to shelters to find them new homes.

“Pet cats want to be by people, the feral cats, not so much,” said Liz Wise, a San Carlos Park resident.

The stray cats are not pets, and the San Carlos Park homeowners don’t appreciate the difference between their furry friends inside and the ones that roam the streets.

“A lot of them are just very mangy looking, very skinny, they just don’t look healthy. That’s not a pet. That’s just a feral cat,” said Jason Garrison, a San Carlos Park resident.

Garrison knows a thing or two about the cats, especially considering he has taken it upon himself to be the cat catcher.

“I set up a live trap. It’s just a metal box. They walk inside the door closes behind them,” said Garrison. “There’s no you know, steel trap or any kind of pesticides or chemicals, poisons, whatever. And then I immediately take it up to Lee County.”

Garrison believes he’s giving the cats a chance for a better life. He explained to WINK News that despite his best efforts, the cat population continues to grow.

Wise told WINK News she wishes there was some other alternative, but she has also started trapping and bringing cats to the shelter.

“What do you do when they’re out there aside from trap them, neuter them, return them to the spot they came from or find them a safe place,” said Wise.

Haven Southwest Florida heard about this story and echoed the same concern.

“Trap neuter return is really, really super important. And unfortunately, our county does not believe in that,” said Haven Southwest Florida.

Nevertheless, Lee County Domestic Animal Services’ website says it does have a Trap-Neuter-Return program. Although, people in the San Carlos Park community don’t believe it’s still happening.