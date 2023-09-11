Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell faces ethics complaint

Mike Greenwell, a Lee County commissioner and an Alva real estate investor, has been accused of an ethics violation over his former role as Lee Civic Center liaison given its 1-mile proximity to his personal property, recently rezoned to become a shopping center and apartment complex.

Greenwell “is using his political power as a county commissioner to influence and structure decisions made by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners, as well, and the respective ‘Advisory Boards’ to benefit his personal gains,” said the complaint, which was filed in June with the Florida Commission on Ethics in Tallahassee.

Although the complaint and its filer will not become public records until the ethics commission decides whether to pursue it, Gulfshore Business received a copy of the complaint and then identified and interviewed the filer. The ethics commission met Sept. 8, and the status of Greenwell’s complaint could be released Wednesday.

