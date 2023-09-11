Lee Memorial Hospital suffers significant power outage

Credit: WINK News.

A ‘large-scale shutdown’ of the Lee Health computer system occurred after Lee Memorial Hospital suffered a significant power outage Monday morning.

Hospital spokesperson Mary Briggs told WINK News, “Critical patient care is working, and the hospital is using paper processes in the interim wherever necessary.”

“The power has been fully restored at Lee Memorial Hospital and the computer system is being repaired,” added Briggs.

She also warned patients may find it challenging to access MyChart until further notice.

The hospital plans to reschedule elective procedures and some other non-urgent appointments.