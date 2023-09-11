Pedestrian seriously injured after hit and run on US 41

Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels.com

A hit and run leaves a pedestrian seriously injured on US Highway 41 and Edgewater Drive Monday morning.

The vehicle was approaching the intersection of Harborview Road on US 41 where the pedestrian was attempting to travel across the crosswalk. The vehicle then collided into the pedestrian, the driver then drove off, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was then transported to an area hospital. SWFL Crime Stoppers are searching for a 2005-2009 black or dark colored Ford Mustang, with possible windshield damage and a missing driver side mirror.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers or call anonymously at 1-800-780-8477.