Two injured in overnight shooting in Golden Gate

Two people were shot during an overnight shooting.

It happened at 42nd Street Southwest in Golden Gate, where crime scene tape surrounded the home as the sun rose.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office just released its initial report. This started as an armed robbery that turned into a shooting.

Neighbors said that happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found one victim who was shot three times. He was shot once in the face and twice in the torso and bleeding heavily.

A second victim told deputies the suspect came up from behind him and pistol-whipped him in the head, then started to kick him in the face.

That’s when he gave the suspect his wallet. When the suspect left him, he jumped into a canal and swam to the other side.

That’s when he heard three gunshots. So did the neighbors.

“All of a sudden, I heard boom, boom, and then a couple seconds later, another boom,” said Mary Gambell, Golden Gate resident. “I was just shocked, actually, and sad. I was a little depressed. When my husband was trying to comfort me. He was like, ‘it’s okay. It’s probably nothing, you know, don’t worry about it.’ My heart sank because I thought someone just died.”

Both victims were taken to local hospitals, where they are recovering.