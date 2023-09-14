103-year-old woman and WINK News superfan celebrate birthday

After a woman beat breast cancer at 90 years old, a devoted WINK News fan celebrated a special milestone on Thursday.

Elsie Lutz turned 103 years old. Lutz’s friends and staff at Discovery Commons celebrated the joyous celebration with a concert, balloons and a glittered cake.

“I hope I’m appreciating everything everybody’s doing cuz they’re doing a lot. I never expected this. So it’s really something,” said Lutz.

Happy 103 birthday sign. CREDIT: WINK News

And Lutz’s day wouldn’t be complete without getting her daily dose of WINK News.

“When you guys developed, she followed actually was diehard fan with Lois Thome,” Lutz said. “But yeah, she has been following you guys for as long as I know.”

After all, Lutz isn’t a stranger to the news business. She told WINK News she used to work for a newspaper company.

“She was so over the moon excited. And one bucket list item was for Elsie just to have her you know, moment of fame with her favorite team, which is WINK News,” said Jamie Johnston, the community’s senior living advisor.

Elsie Lutz at her birthday party. CREDIT: WINK News

Lutz isn’t just any 103-year-old woman, she’s a mother, grandmother and cancer survivor. After all her experience, Lutz explained that she doesn’t have a secret for beating the odds.

“I have no secret for that, because I just pray,” said Lutz.

“Senior Living is about living at your best. It’s not your last chapter. It’s your next and let’s make the best out of it. So celebrate every milestone big or small,” said Johnston.

And do so with balloons and cake.