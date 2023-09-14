Final push for Pets for Vets donation drive

WINK’s 96.9 FM radio station is raising money for veterans and dogs in Southwest Florida, the Pets for Vets donation drive ends Friday.

Their goal is to reach $15,000 for the charity organization. Currently, approximately $11,000 has been donated.

WINK News anchors Lindsay Sablan and Taylor Petras sat down with Logan and Sadie from “Logan and Sadie in the Morning” to discuss the details of the donation drive.

To help WINK 96.9 FM reach their goal, you can visit and donate on their website.

For more information about Pets for Vets, visit their website.