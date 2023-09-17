Neighbors mourn 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run; search for driver underway

Florida Highway Patrol released a photo over the weekend of a vehicle believed to involved in the hit-and-run death of a 15-year old.

The teen was killed Thurday evening as he rode his bike on Case Road in Hendry County.

While investigators search for the responsible driver, a memorial grew at the scene of the crash.

The memorial for the 15-year-old off Case Road (CREDIT: WINK News)

Neighbors told WINK News they see people speed up and down Case Road every day and it is a problem. They said it’s not the first accident they’ve seen along this road.

“Why here? It’s very sad. Because two years ago, we had another death as a young man was hit by a dump truck. A 12-year-old child was hit by a truck. It’s just it’s a constant problem. We need help with it,” the neighbor said.

If you recognize the white vehicle or have any information that can help investigators, report it to Florida Highway Patrol or reach out to SWFL Crimestoppers.