Who will be the next Republican nominee?

According to a poll released by Quinnipiac University this week, Former President Donald Trump stands at 62% support among Republican and Republican-leaning voters, with the other republican nominees trailing far behind.

During the first Republican primary debate, many raised their hands when asked if they would support former president Donald Trump if he became the Republican party candidate, including Governor Ron Desantis.

The Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday shows Trump with a fifty-point lead over Florida Governor Ron Desantis, only receiving 12% support for his candidacy.

But trailing right behind him, with 6% support showing in the polls, is Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Based on the numbers, if Trump is to be elected to represent the republican party during the general election, could Ramaswamy be his vice president?

Ramaswamy was quick to support Trump during the first GOP debate and even as he spoke in Iowa on Thursday.

In an interview with Glenn Beck, Trump did talk about Ramaswamy, saying that he had “good energy” and was “very nice to me.”

So, we’ll see how things turn out between the two after the next primary debate, as Trump will now be eligible to participate.