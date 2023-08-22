Republican presidential candidates prepare for GOP debate

Republican presidential candidates are preparing to take center stage at this year’s first GOP presidential debate.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be among those expected to be on stage, but frontrunner and former president Donald Trump will not be attending.

The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is where the highest polling Republicans running for president will debate Wednesday night.

Those in Milwaukee hope to score points, chief among them, DeSantis.

In the run-up to the debate, many of the candidates have released new ads on social media, giving voters a glimpse into what they may say on the debate stage.

The Republican National Committee released everyone’s position on the debate stage.

DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy will be center stage, as they are two and three in the polls currently.

Alongside them, Nikki Haley and Mike Pence.