Fatal crash on Ave Maria Blvd. and off Bellerawalk Blvd. in Collier County

Writer: Paul Dolan
Published: Updated:
Fatal crash leaves severe traffic on Ave Maria Blvd. CREDIT: GOOGLE MAPS

A deadly crash in Ave Maria has led to severe congestion in both directions on Ave Maria Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Ave Maria Boulevard, off Bellerawalk Boulevard.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 2:14 p.m. and arrived at 2:53 p.m.

A roadblock on Ave Maria Boulevard has led to severe traffic at the scene.

It’s unclear how many people died in the crash.

This is a developing scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.

